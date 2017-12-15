Russian jets launch major assault in Syria's Idlib

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a massive assault last night over the southern countryside of Syria's Idlib Governorate, striking Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in several towns near the Hama axis, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in Hama, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched over 20 airstrikes above the Idlib Governorate, targeting the towns of Abu Dali, Musharifah, Tal Marq, Abu ‘Umar, and Al-Mashad.

In addition to the airstrikes, the Russian Forces launched at least 15 strikes in the towns of Al-Rahjan and Al-Shakousiyah in the northeastern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

The Russian airstrikes were conducted ahead of the Syrian army’s planned offensive which is expected to begin on Friday, December 15 morning in the southeastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.