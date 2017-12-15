World Design Rankings: Armenia named 92nd among 97 countries
December 15, 2017 - 12:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was for the first time included in the World Design Rankings which announced the updated design rankings of countries based on the number of design awards won at international juried design competitions and awards between 2010 and 2017.
According to the report, Armenia ranks the 92nd among the 97 countries represented, having secured just one award.
The Unites States has the biggest amount of awards (584) and is followed by China, Italy, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Turkey, Australia, Portugal and Taiwan.
For each country, World Design Rankings provides detailed insights for the design strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.
The Designer Rankings website provides an overall score and ranking of all designers based on the number of design awards won globally, in more than hundred creative disciplines including product design, graphic design, architecture, interior design, fashion design and service design.
Top stories
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Sommelier India has prepared an article about viticulture in Armenia, starting it with a story described in the Book of Genesis.
Farm-to-Bottle hopes to introduce these farmers to new technologies, like small tanks, temperature control and up-to-date equipment.
Partner news
Latest news
Development Foundation of Armenia on a business mission in Lebanon Armen Avak Avakian offered a presentation called "Select Armenia" representing the advantages of doing business in the country.
Russian jets launch major assault in Syria's Idlib The Russian Aerospace Forces unleashed a massive assault last night over the southern countryside of Syria's Idlib Governorate.
Armenia's Levon Aronian to take part in King Salman Rapid and Blitz 2017 Levon Aronian of Armenia will participate in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships that will take place in Riyadh.
Ankara claims "still committed" to Armenia-Turkey protocols Turkey has said it is still committed to the protocols signed with Armenia in 2009, “despite Yerevan’s negative stance”.