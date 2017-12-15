World Design Rankings: Armenia named 92nd among 97 countries

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia was for the first time included in the World Design Rankings which announced the updated design rankings of countries based on the number of design awards won at international juried design competitions and awards between 2010 and 2017.

According to the report, Armenia ranks the 92nd among the 97 countries represented, having secured just one award.

The Unites States has the biggest amount of awards (584) and is followed by China, Italy, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Turkey, Australia, Portugal and Taiwan.

For each country, World Design Rankings provides detailed insights for the design strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.

The Designer Rankings website provides an overall score and ranking of all designers based on the number of design awards won globally, in more than hundred creative disciplines including product design, graphic design, architecture, interior design, fashion design and service design.