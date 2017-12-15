Armenia: EU member states challenging bloc's Karabakh position

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov has said that it is unacceptable for Latvia to issue statements that contradict the European Union's official position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

At a meeting with Latvian foreign ministry's state secretary Andrejs Pildegovičs, Sharmazanov reminded that the peaceful settlement of the conflict is based on three principles, while Azerbaijan is trying to distort the reality.

"It's strange and incomprehensible that some EU members, including Latvia, sign a strategic cooperation declaration with Azerbaijan, singling out the principle of territorial integrity," Sharmazanov said.

"The contradicts to both the OSCE Minsk Group and the EU position on the matter which was once again reaffirmed on November 24."

At the Eastern Partnership summit on November 24, the EU and Armenia signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, with the 28-nation bloc also confirming its commitment to the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict and support for the Minsk Group efforts.