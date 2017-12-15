Islamic State attacks Syrian, Palestinian troops in Damascus
December 15, 2017 - 13:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second day in a row, the Islamic State (ISIS) group has targeted the Syrian and Palestinian forces inside the Yarmouk Camp District of southern Damascus, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a military report, the Islamic State targeted the Syrian and Palestinian troops along the 30th Street axis.
No casualties were reported, but the Syrian and Palestinian troops have since responded to the terrorist group’s latest attack.
The Islamic State currently controls the largest portion of the Yarmouk Camp, leaving the remaining parts of the district split between the Syrian-Palestinian troops and the jihadist rebels.
Top stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia, China may launch direct flights in 2018: official Armenia and China are now negotiating the launch of direct flights, which requires consistent work and evidence of economic benefits.
Armenia assumes BSEC chairmanship in Kiev Armenia on Friday, December 15 assumed chairmanship of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Kiev.
New Armenian free economic zone launches in Meghri The Meghri free economic zone in Armenia's south launched on December 15, with prime minister Karen Karapetyan attending the event.
Organic Agricultural Development 2017-2018 program winners revealed Priority has been given to those organizations whose certification will offer wider export opportunities, enabling them to create more jobs.