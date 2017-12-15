// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Islamic State attacks Syrian, Palestinian troops in Damascus

December 15, 2017 - 13:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the second day in a row, the Islamic State (ISIS) group has targeted the Syrian and Palestinian forces inside the Yarmouk Camp District of southern Damascus, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a military report, the Islamic State targeted the Syrian and Palestinian troops along the 30th Street axis.

No casualties were reported, but the Syrian and Palestinian troops have since responded to the terrorist group’s latest attack.

The Islamic State currently controls the largest portion of the Yarmouk Camp, leaving the remaining parts of the district split between the Syrian-Palestinian troops and the jihadist rebels.

