// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia assumes BSEC chairmanship in Kiev

Armenia assumes BSEC chairmanship in Kiev
December 15, 2017 - 17:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Friday, December 15 assumed chairmanship of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Kiev.

Delegations from 12 member countries, 13 observer states and partner organizations attended the 37th session of the BSEC foreign ministers council in the Ukrainian capital.

Foreign policy chief Edward Nalbandian said that Armenia is committed to the strategic goals of the organization, reaffirming the country's support for BSEC's economic agenda.

Nalbandian said that the persistent attempts of some of the member countries to politicize the platform affect the organization's foundations and the multilateral economic cooperation between countries.

 Top stories
Irene Sharaff: The brilliant Armenian costume designer who won five Academy AwardsIrene Sharaff: The brilliant Armenian costume designer who won five Academy Awards
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
Armenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmakerArmenian Genocide movies scrapped under Turkish pressure: filmmaker
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
French-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's WorldFrench-Armenian director brings refugees to TIFF: The People's World
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states left to recognize Armenian GenocideTwo U.S. states left to recognize Armenian Genocide
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
OSCE PA president urges redoubled efforts for Karabakh settlement
Armenia, EU sign Comprehensive Partnership Agreement
Number of Armenian schools in Turkey dwindles
Armenia’s digital diplomacy named the best in the region: DDR17
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Robots to help solve 4,500-year-old mystery of Great Pyramid of Giza Using an imaging method and a robot based on cosmic rays scientists hope to uncover the mysteries of the pyramid.
Turkey says will open embassy to Palestine in East Jerusalem Mevlut Cavusoglu said there was “serious determination” among countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so.
Armenia, China may launch direct flights in 2018: official Armenia and China are now negotiating the launch of direct flights, which requires consistent work and evidence of economic benefits.
New Armenian free economic zone launches in Meghri The Meghri free economic zone in Armenia's south launched on December 15, with prime minister Karen Karapetyan attending the event.