Armenia assumes BSEC chairmanship in Kiev

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia on Friday, December 15 assumed chairmanship of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) in Kiev.

Delegations from 12 member countries, 13 observer states and partner organizations attended the 37th session of the BSEC foreign ministers council in the Ukrainian capital.

Foreign policy chief Edward Nalbandian said that Armenia is committed to the strategic goals of the organization, reaffirming the country's support for BSEC's economic agenda.

Nalbandian said that the persistent attempts of some of the member countries to politicize the platform affect the organization's foundations and the multilateral economic cooperation between countries.