Turkey says will open embassy to Palestine in East Jerusalem

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkey will open an embassy in east Jerusalem once the world recognises an independent Palestinian state, the country's foreign minister has said, according to The Independent.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said there was “serious determination” among countries that have not yet recognised Palestine to do so.

“Once we succeed, embassies will open in the independent Palestinian state's capital, east Jerusalem,” he said.

Efforts to create a Palestinian state on the West Bank of the River Jordan and Gaza on the Mediterranean coast have been frustrated by the continuing conflict with Israel and disputes over the status of diaspora Palestinians.

The Oslo Accords with Israel in 1993 established a Palestinian National Authority as an interim body to run parts of Gaza and the West Bank, but not East Jerusalem, pending an agreed solution to the conflict.

Israel's occupation of the West Bank, with its continuing settlement building and military checkpoints, along with Palestinian attacks, have slowed progress towards a final agreement and led many on both sides to dispute the worth of the Accords.

Cavusoglu's comments come in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and set in motion a plan to move the United States embassy from Tel Aviv to the city.

The decision which breaks with decades of US foreign policy, has drawn sharp criticism from Muslim countries.