Armenia lawmaker urges Latvia to recognize Genocide
December 16, 2017 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's deputy parliament speaker Eduard Sharmazanov on Friday, December 15 called on the Latvian Saeima to recognize the Genocide of 1915.
During an official visit to Latvia, Sharmazanov and lawmakers Samvel Farmanyan and Suren Manukyan met the head of Latvia-Armenia friendship group Sergey Potapkin.
At the meeting, the sides discussed the ways to deepen bilateral ties and develop inter-parliamentary relations.
Thanking Potapkin for his participation in the conference "Against the Crime of Genocide" held in Yerevan in 2017, Sharmazanov weighed in on the international recognition of that crime against humanity, expressing hope that the friendship group will initiate a process of acknowledging the Armenian Genocide in the Latvian parliament.
Also, the Armenian lawmaker said that some Latvian officials make statements that contradict the EU's stance on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Potapkin assured, however, that the country's position goes in line with that of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, who are mandated to find a peaceful and lasting solution to the issue.
Earlier, Sharmazanov said that it is unacceptable for Latvia to issue statements that contradict the European Union's official position on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Top stories
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Robert Guédiguian, has a totally different manner of handling serious issues and humor, The People's World said.
Two U.S. states are yet to recognize the Armenian Genocide after Indiana joined the 47 states that have already done so.
Partner news
Topics
Latest news
Mkhitaryan disagreed with Mourinho's opinion in heated bust-up: report Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jose Mourinho were involved in a heated training ground bust-up following a video analysis session.
Armenia and Artsakh's first palliative care centers will open in 2018 The first palliative care centers will open in Armenia and Artsakh in 2018, minister of health Levon Altunyan said.
Syrian refugees improve Armenia's social fabric: Al Jazeera The integration of Syrian refugees in Armenia was easy as the new arrivals had the same ethnicity, religion and language, Al Jazeera says.
Robots to help solve 4,500-year-old mystery of Great Pyramid of Giza Using an imaging method and a robot based on cosmic rays scientists hope to uncover the mysteries of the pyramid.