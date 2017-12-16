Ways to expand Armenia-China trade ties discussed in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ways to expand the trade and economic relations between Armenia and China were discussed in Yerevan on Friday, December 15.

At the meeting, deputy foreign minister Robert Harutyunyan, Armenia's ambassador to China Sergey Manasaryan, president of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan delivered remarks on the peculiarities of entering the Chinese market.

Representative of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen in China Ruben Kopyan provided details concerning the opening of an Armenian cooperation office in China's Belt and Road Collaborative Innovative Centre, its function and the possibilities of taking the Armenian produce to the Chinese market.

During a Q&A session at the end of the meeting, the speakers answered questions concerning the export of honey and wine, steps aimed at fostering tourist arrivals from China, as well as Armenia's participation in major economic events to be held in China in 2018.