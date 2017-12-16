Ways to expand Armenia-China trade ties discussed in Yerevan
December 16, 2017 - 13:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ways to expand the trade and economic relations between Armenia and China were discussed in Yerevan on Friday, December 15.
At the meeting, deputy foreign minister Robert Harutyunyan, Armenia's ambassador to China Sergey Manasaryan, president of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan delivered remarks on the peculiarities of entering the Chinese market.
Representative of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen in China Ruben Kopyan provided details concerning the opening of an Armenian cooperation office in China's Belt and Road Collaborative Innovative Centre, its function and the possibilities of taking the Armenian produce to the Chinese market.
During a Q&A session at the end of the meeting, the speakers answered questions concerning the export of honey and wine, steps aimed at fostering tourist arrivals from China, as well as Armenia's participation in major economic events to be held in China in 2018.
Top stories
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Armenia ranks 47 on the ease of doing business index against the 38 spot last year, the World Bank Group’s annual Doing Business report said.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian Army taking back Islamic State gains along Euphrates Backed by heavy artillery, the Syrian Army began the’s assault by striking the Islamic State’s positions around the town of Ramadi.
Researchers create glowing plants that give off light for 4 hours The technology could also be used to provide low-intensity indoor lighting, or to transform trees into self-powered streetlights
Mourinho says Henrikh Mkhitaryan is free to leave the club in January Jose Mourinho says he won’t stand in the way of Marouane Fellaini or Henrikh Mkhitaryan if they want to leave the club in January.
Turkey not ready to normalize relations with Armenia: Yerevan The foreign ministry said Ankara doesn’t shy away from linking the Armenian-Turkish relations to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.