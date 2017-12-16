200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered over past week
December 16, 2017 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijani troops were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) on December 10 -16.
Azeri forces, in particular, fired more than 2300 shots towards the Armenian positions in the reporting period.
The Artsakh Defense Army units continue holding an upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.
