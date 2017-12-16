Armenia parliamentary delegation to visit U.S. - envoy
December 16, 2017 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian parliamentary delegation is expected to visit the United States, according to a tweet by the Armenian Embassy in Washington.
Ambassador Grigor Hovhannissian met U.S. Congressmen Don Beyer, Lou Correa and Paul Tonko, the embassy said Friday, December 15.
The envoy briefed the American lawmakers on the dynamics of U.S.-Armenia bilateral relations, regional developments, constitutional and economic reforms in Armenia, as well as the planned visit by the Armenian parliamentary delegation.
The U.S. embassy in Yerevan revealed recently that trade between Armenia and the United States grew by 35% in January - October of 2017 year-on-year, totaling $99.5 million.
