Armenian foreign minister to visit France
December 19, 2017 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian will visit Paris at the invitation of France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
French president Emanuel Macron is expected to visit Armenia for the 2018 International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) Summit in October 2018.
Formal diplomatic relations between Armenia and France were established in February 1992 and are regarded as excellent, with both countries cooperating on the aspects of diplomacy, culture and military.
