"Selfitis" - the obsessive need to post selfies is a ‘genuine mental disorder’

December 19, 2017 - 11:38 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - If you are obssessed with selfies, chances are you might have "selfitis" - a genuine mental condition that makes a person feel compelled to constantly take photos and post them on social media, psychologists say, according to The Sun.

The term has been around since 2014 to describe obsessive selfie-taking but has not been backed by science until now.

Researchers from Nottingham Trent University and Thiagarajar School of Management investigated the term and discovered six motivating factors in the condition.

Those who suffer from selfitis are generally seeking to boost their confidence, seek attention, improve their mood, make memories, conform with their social group and be socially competitive.

Experts have even developed a "Selfitis Behaviour Scale" to asses how badly a person has to condition.

The scale, which runs from one to 100, was based on a focus group of 200 people from India.

The focus group was held in India because the country has the highest number of Facebook users and also the highest number of deaths from trying to take a selfie in a dangerous location.

Dr Mark Griffiths, a professor of behavioural addiction at Nottingham Trent University, said: "A few years ago, stories appeared in the media claiming that the condition of selfitis was to be classed as a mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association.

"Whilst the story was revealed to be a hoax, it didn’t mean that the condition of selfitis didn’t exist.

"We have now appeared to confirm its existence and developed the world’s first Selfitis Behaviour Scale to assess the condition."

Armenia’s smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

