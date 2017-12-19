Chris Cornell on the Oscars long-list for "The Promise"

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Cornell's "The Promise", the song he composed for the Armenian Genocide film of the same name, is one of 70 songs eligible to be nominated for Best Original Song at the 2018 Oscars.

The late Soundgarden frontman has also been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rock Performance, as well as a Satellite Award in the category of Best Original Song.

'The Promise' film has raised awareness about the atrocities during the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and recruited the general public and leaders from around the world to fight for human rights with its #KeepThePromise social media campaign. All proceeds from the film are being donated to non-profit organizations and humanitarian causes – including the establishment of The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA.

Cornell too donated all proceeds from the song to the International Rescue Committee, a charity that responds to humanitarian crises by helping to restore health, education and economic wellbeing, among other things, to people stricken by conflict.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will honor the best films of 2017 and will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 4, 2018.