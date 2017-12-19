// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Chris Cornell on the Oscars long-list for "The Promise"

Chris Cornell on the Oscars long-list for
December 19, 2017 - 15:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Cornell's "The Promise", the song he composed for the Armenian Genocide film of the same name, is one of 70 songs eligible to be nominated for Best Original Song at the 2018 Oscars.

The late Soundgarden frontman has also been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rock Performance, as well as a Satellite Award in the category of Best Original Song.

'The Promise' film has raised awareness about the atrocities during the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and recruited the general public and leaders from around the world to fight for human rights with its #KeepThePromise social media campaign. All proceeds from the film are being donated to non-profit organizations and humanitarian causes – including the establishment of The Promise Institute for Human Rights at UCLA.

Cornell too donated all proceeds from the song to the International Rescue Committee, a charity that responds to humanitarian crises by helping to restore health, education and economic wellbeing, among other things, to people stricken by conflict.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony will honor the best films of 2017 and will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 4, 2018.

 Top stories
GoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' characterGoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' character
Jon Snow's direwolf, Ghost, has not been seen since season six, when he stayed by his master's side after temporarily dying.
Chris Cornell gets Satellite Award nom for Armenian Genocide film songChris Cornell gets Satellite Award nom for Armenian Genocide film song
Chris Cornell's solo track "The Promise" has been nominated for Satellite Award in the category of Best Original Song.
First look at Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke revealedFirst look at Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke revealed
Joe Manganiello has shared on his Twitter account a photo featuring himself dressed in character as Slade Wilson a.k.a. Deathstroke.
Touching theatrical version of Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' vid unveiledTouching theatrical version of Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' vid unveiled
In the new clip, the late Cornell is seen playing guitar, tracking vocals and observing the orchestra as they perform in the studio.
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
Sergei Parajanov, one of world's greatest visual poets: Varsity
Harry Potter's childhood home up for sale
Armenian artist presents a dialogue of the world on canvas
Cher cast in 'Mamma Mia' sequel alongside Meryl Streep
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Foreign Policy & Diaspora
 Topic
 Latest news
Armenian lifter to receive bronze after Georgian athlete fails drugs test The federations of nine countries suspended from weightlifting amid a doping scandal are still serving the one-year ban.
EU says planning to expand financial assistance for Armenia by 20-25% The EU is planning to increase allocations for Armenia by 20-25%, the head of the bloc's delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said.
Armenia aims to ratify new deal with EU by spring of 2018 The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement must now be ratified by Armenia and the 28 members of the European Union.
Armenia Central Bank, Germany's KfW seal €15 million loan deal In the framework of the cooperation, technical assistance measures will also be taken to provide consultation to program beneficiaries.