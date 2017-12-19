Tourists spent $1 billion in Armenia in 2016
December 19, 2017 - 17:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tourism revenues amounted to about $1 billion in 2016, head of Armenia's State Tourism Committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan told reporters on Tuesday, December 19.
"Each tourist spends some $700-800 in Armenia on average, Zeytuntsyan said, according to Aysor.am.
According to her, figures for 2017 are unavailable for now, bit given that tourist arrivals grew 21% this year, revenues are expected to increase too.
Also, Zeytuntsyan said the majority of tourists come from Russia, Georgia, Iran, the United States and Ukraine.
