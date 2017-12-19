EU says planning to expand financial assistance for Armenia by 20-25%

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Union is planning to increase allocations for Armenia by 20-25%, the head of the bloc's delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said on Tuesday, December 19.

Addressing the 17th session of the EU-Armenia Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Switalski said Armenia has initiated a pretty ambitious framework of reforms which cover a number of sectors from human rights to economic development.

The EU's priority, he said, is to provide financial support in this process, Panorama.am reports.

Also, the European official expressed hope that the new agreement will help expand the framework of Armenia-EU cooperation.

Switalski reminded that Armenia is the first member of the Eastern Partnership program to negotiate a new type of document with the EU, which, according to him,may greatly contribute to the relations between the country and the bloc.