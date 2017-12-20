“The Promise” among top 15 rock, metal songs of 2017: Audio Ink Radio
December 20, 2017 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chris Cornell’s final track is his moving, orchestral solo song, “The Promise”, has been included in the top 15 rock and metal songs of 2017, according to Audio Ink Radio.
The song was created for the movie of the same name, which tells the tale of two men and a woman just before the Armenian Genocide.
"The song’s simple structure and orchestration really brings out Cornell’s God-given vocals. It’s a beautiful final statement from the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman," the source says.
"The Promise" is one of 70 songs eligible to be nominated for Best Original Song at the 2018 Oscars.
The late Soundgarden frontman has also been nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Rock Performance, as well as a Satellite Award in the category of Best Original Song.
