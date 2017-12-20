Top media outlets name Mkhitaryan one of 100 best football players
December 20, 2017 - 11:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Guardian and Sky Sports have unveiled their lists of 100 strongest football players of 2017, and both of them include Manchester United midfielder and captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
According to The Guardian, Mkhitaryan is ranked the 92, down from last year's 57th last year.
Mkhitaryan excelled during Manchester United’s run to the Europa League title last season, scoring in five of their eight knockout fixtures including the final, but beyond that competition this has been a year to forget.
“There have been three league goals in 27 appearances, and a worrying slide towards the margins of his club squad,” the British newspaper says.
Meanwhile, Sky Sports put Mkhitaryan on the 53rd spot, just behind Dani Alves.
“The Armenian settled into Jose Mourinho's side after a tough start at Old Trafford but five assists and a goal in 12 Premier League appearances in 2017/18 have not been sufficient to make Mkhitaryan a regular in the United team,” the source says.
Mourinho has announced his intention to make some changes for the club's trip to Bristol City, hinting that the Armenia international may return to the squad on Wednesday, December 20.
Mkhitaryan’s former club Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.
Top stories
Levon Aronian of Armenia will participate in the King Salman World Rapid and Blitz Championships that will take place in Riyadh.
Jose Mourinho insists Henrikh Mkhitaryan is not as deserving of a squad place as Manchester United's other attacking players
The publication says that with the right man-management, Mkhitaryan is one of the most devastating playmakers in Europe.
After the final round, Fabiano Caruana (the U.S.) and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) share the first spot with 6.0 points each.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
New Syrian army force formed in country's central and eastern parts The new unit will be an infantry volunteer brigade, which will be concentrated in the eastern and central parts of the country.
Armenia, France talk dialogue with EU, La Francophonie Summit Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia starts youth empowerment program Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia's new initiative aims to coach the young population and reducing unemployment rate among the youth in the country.
Children of Armenia Fund's Gala in New York raises $3.6 million The annual event is supported by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Conan O'Brien.