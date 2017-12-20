Top media outlets name Mkhitaryan one of 100 best football players

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Guardian and Sky Sports have unveiled their lists of 100 strongest football players of 2017, and both of them include Manchester United midfielder and captain of the Armenian national team Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

According to The Guardian, Mkhitaryan is ranked the 92, down from last year's 57th last year.

Mkhitaryan excelled during Manchester United’s run to the Europa League title last season, scoring in five of their eight knockout fixtures including the final, but beyond that competition this has been a year to forget.

“There have been three league goals in 27 appearances, and a worrying slide towards the margins of his club squad,” the British newspaper says.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports put Mkhitaryan on the 53rd spot, just behind Dani Alves.

“The Armenian settled into Jose Mourinho's side after a tough start at Old Trafford but five assists and a goal in 12 Premier League appearances in 2017/18 have not been sufficient to make Mkhitaryan a regular in the United team,” the source says.

Mourinho has announced his intention to make some changes for the club's trip to Bristol City, hinting that the Armenia international may return to the squad on Wednesday, December 20.

Mkhitaryan’s former club Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder.