More residents of remote Armenian villages involved in housing project
December 20, 2017 - 14:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - This spring, a family that owned a half-built house in the village of Katnaghbyur in Armenia's Aragatsotn province was included in the 2017 housing project financed by VivaCell-MTS and implemented by Fuller Center for Housing Armenia.
The news of being included in the program came as a surprise for Haykaram Baghdasaryan’s family, who learned about it during the study visit of the partners. The support of collaborating parties created a prospect of having a home by the end of the year. Volunteers from the staff members and the heads of the partnering organizations joined Haykaram during the construction too. The Baghdasaryans recently had a housewarming party.
Twenty years ago, the family managed to build only the walls and part of the roof decking; the half-built and roofless building was exposed to snow and rain for many years. Everyday problems and difficulties didn’t let the family finish the construction works. Haykaram’s family - his wife and their three sons - had to live first at his paternal house, later rent a half-ruined house belonging to a fellow villager. Their elder son, Argishti serves in the Armenian army in Martakert, Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh). The other two sons are schoolchildren.
As a result of the partnership between VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, this year seven families completed the construction of their half-built houses. Eight more families have renovated, furnished or installed heating systems owing to Ralph Yirikian's personal donations.
“This family is one of the first beneficiaries of the housing program implemented in 2017. I remember their astonishment at the news of being included in the program, and I also remember the optimism in their eyes when the construction was underway. The dream of this family is a reality today,” said Yirikian.
Top stories
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Partner news
Latest news
New Syrian army force formed in country's central and eastern parts The new unit will be an infantry volunteer brigade, which will be concentrated in the eastern and central parts of the country.
Armenia, France talk dialogue with EU, La Francophonie Summit Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met France's Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.
Children of Armenia Fund's Gala in New York raises $3.6 million The annual event is supported by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Conan O'Brien.
Armenia: Azerbaijan trying to depict Karabakh issue as religious conflict “Imagine how dangerous it would be for the conflict to become a religious issue, given the rise of the Islamic State group,” Ashotyan said.