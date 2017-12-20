Armenian film wins 3 top awards at SFAAF festival in Chile

PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian film titled "The Gift of Diana" has won three awards at the South Film and Arts Academy Festival in Chile.

The movie, in particular, was named the best in the categories Best First-Time Director, Best Lead Actress in a Feature Film and Cinematography Honorable Mention in a Feature Film.

The short film, which lasts a little over 45 minutes, was nominated in the category of best full-length debut films, as the festival considers entries running more than 40 minutes as full-length films.