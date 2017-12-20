Coca-Cola New Year Caravan 2018 tour launches in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Over the past decade, the sight of Coca-Cola Caravan has become very familiar to the residents of both Yerevan and the provinces. One of the most traditional of the Company’s holiday season initiatives launches every December in Yerevan to visit more than 30 towns, spreading festive mood and distributing refreshments.

This year Coca-Cola Caravan kicked off during the Armenian capital’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, held at the Republic Square. The five branded trucks then headed for the provinces.

By December 31, they will visit 22 towns and return to Yerevan for one day, before heading to the North of the country. They will return to Yerevan on January 5-6 and 7-12, to visit different districts of the city and surprise people with refreshing gifts.

This year’s Coca-Cola Caravan has a special surprise for the youngest inhabitants, giving them an opportunity to visit Santa’s house on wheels and get a picture with him.

After touring the whole country, the Coca-Cola New Year Caravan will make its final stop at the Republic Square on January 12.

Since 1997, the Coca-Cola Caravan has been a sight to spot in many countries across the world. Over the years, it has become one of the most celebrated traditions of the holiday season. The all familiar branded trucks represent a festive fleet of magical vehicles created in 1995 for a seasonal Coca-Cola campaign nearly two decades ago. Now, in communities around the world, caravans of real-life Coca-Cola Christmas trucks spread holiday cheer and refreshment throughout the month of December.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia operates in the country for more than 20 years. Apart from its business activity, the Company pays special attention to corporate social responsibility projects. Along with water stewardship, community wellbeing and youth development, popular local festivities and events are in the center of the Company’s attention.