Armenia’s exports exceed $2 billion for first time ever

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s exports of 2017 topped $2 billion for the first time ever, data provided by the ministry of economic development and investments revealed on Wednesday, December 20.

In January-November of the current year, exports amounted to $2.013 billion, up by 23.5% year-on-year.

According to the National Statistical Service, export volumes totaled $1,621 billion in the eleven months of 2016.

In January-October 2017, 30% of the goods were shipped to CIS countries, including 26.8% to Russia alone. Another major recipient of Armenian products was the European Union which imported mineral product, ready-made food products, precious and semi-precious stones, precious metals and articles made of them.