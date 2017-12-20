Armenia: Azerbaijan trying to depict Karabakh issue as religious conflict
December 20, 2017 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is trying to represent the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) as a geopolitical or a religious issue, head of Armenian parliament’s foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan said on Wednesday, December 20.
Addressing the 17th session of the EU-Armenia parliamentary cooperation, Ashotyan called for preventing such misinterpretations.
“Imagine how dangerous it would be for the Karabakh conflict to become a religious issue, given the rise of the Islamic State group,” Ashotyan said.
“It will be very dangerous if the civilized world fails to prevent Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev from representing the issue as a religious conflict.”
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
New Syrian army force formed in country's central and eastern parts The new unit will be an infantry volunteer brigade, which will be concentrated in the eastern and central parts of the country.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia starts youth empowerment program Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia's new initiative aims to coach the young population and reducing unemployment rate among the youth in the country.
Children of Armenia Fund's Gala in New York raises $3.6 million The annual event is supported by Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Ariana Grande, Chloe Kardashian, Conan O'Brien.
Olympic champ Artur Aleksanyan named Armenia’s best athlete in 2017 Rio Olympic champion, Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan was recognized the best sportsman of 2017 by the majority of votes.