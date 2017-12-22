Azerbaijan sending contradictory messages, Armenian lawmaker says
December 22, 2017 - 15:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is sending contradictory messages to its external and internal audiences, Armenian lawmaker, head of the parliament’s foreign relations committee Armen Ashotyan told reporters on Friday, December 22.
According to him, it is impossible to predict the developments that may occur in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
Ashotyan said the international institutions haven’t crossed the Rubicon to force Azerbaijan into implementing agreements or maintaining peace.
The best expectations in this regard, he said, would be the full implementation of agreements reached at summits in Vienna and Saint Petersburg, the creation of an atmosphere of trust, the improvement of the negotiation environment, as well as reaching more efficient high-level meetings.
