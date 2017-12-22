Henrikh Mkhitaryan named Armenia's best football player of 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the National Team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named Armenia's best football player of 2017 for the eighth year.

Mkhitaryan scored in the final of the 2016/17 UEFA Europa League, helping United win the title.

He is one of the most famous Armenians in the world , with top media outlets covering the midfielder's performance almost every day.

"I am honored and proud to receive the title of Armenia's best football player for the eighth time now," Mkhitaryan said, also wishing a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

Forward Tigran Barseghyan and defender Varazdat Haroyan were named the second and third best players, respectively.