Karabakh seeks to develop adventure travel
December 23, 2017 - 17:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In January-October of 2017, the number of foreign tourists visiting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) totaled 23,000, up by 41% against the same period last year, while the country eyes to offer adventure travel to the thousands of people taking trips to the region each year, Artsakhpress reports.
The head of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Artak Grigoryan, said that tourists mainly visit Artsakh to learn more about the country and are interested in the rich historical and cultural heritage it can offer.
Currently 8 tourist operators work in Artsakh, while licensed guides regularly attend special courses. There are 50 hotels in the country.
Dwelling upon tourist guesthouses, Grigoryan said a new development program is planned in certain rural communities for 2018, which will provide training programs and literature for all those who are interested in working in the industry.
As to the Tourist Friends system, the official said that it will help make the stay of tourists more comfortable. People with basic knowledge of tourism will work in the system.
“In 2018 one of our occupations will be the creation of a tourist product, its development and dissemination among potential tourists and companies. The tourist product will be both cultural and adventurous in nature,” Grigoryan concluded.
Top stories
clergymen from the Patriarchate of Constantinople and representatives of the Armenian community attended the consecration of the church.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Irene Sharaff is the creative mind behind costumes that graced more than sixty shows and more than forty films.
He was unable to get a Turkish official to go on camera, as the government refuses to recognize the 1915 atrocities as genocide.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian president to visit Georgia on December 25 During his two day trip, Sargsyan will meet Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili, prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Rebel groups demonstrate new artillery systems against Syrian army Armed rebel groups in southwestern Syria have demonstrated a range of new artillery systems against Syrian army-led forces.
Karabakh contact line situation relatively calm over past week The situation on the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan remained relatively calm on December 17-23.
Sun will 'bubble' to death and destroy Earth, scientists say No reason to panic, however, scientists calculate that the Earth has around five billion years before the Sun turns into a red giant.