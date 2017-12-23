Karabakh seeks to develop adventure travel

PanARMENIAN.Net - In January-October of 2017, the number of foreign tourists visiting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) totaled 23,000, up by 41% against the same period last year, while the country eyes to offer adventure travel to the thousands of people taking trips to the region each year, Artsakhpress reports.

The head of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism, Artak Grigoryan, said that tourists mainly visit Artsakh to learn more about the country and are interested in the rich historical and cultural heritage it can offer.

Currently 8 tourist operators work in Artsakh, while licensed guides regularly attend special courses. There are 50 hotels in the country.

Dwelling upon tourist guesthouses, Grigoryan said a new development program is planned in certain rural communities for 2018, which will provide training programs and literature for all those who are interested in working in the industry.

As to the Tourist Friends system, the official said that it will help make the stay of tourists more comfortable. People with basic knowledge of tourism will work in the system.

“In 2018 one of our occupations will be the creation of a tourist product, its development and dissemination among potential tourists and companies. The tourist product will be both cultural and adventurous in nature,” Grigoryan concluded.