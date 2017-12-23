Armenian president to visit Georgia on December 25

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will visit Georgia on Monday, December 25.

During his two day trip, Sargsyan will meet Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili, prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

At the meetings, the sides will discuss vital issues included in the bilateral agenda.

Sargsyan will also visit the Hovhannes Tumanyan's House scientific and cultural center and Surb Gevorg church, lay a wreath at The Heroes Memorial at a square of the name in Tbilisi and pay tribute to the heroes of the Georgian nation.

Kvirikashvili's visit to Armenia was postponed indefinitely shortly after it was announced that the Georgian PM will arrive in Yerevan on December 1.