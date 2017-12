PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS has announced that buyers of Samsung Galaxy S8 or Samsung Galaxy S8+ smartphones from VivaCell-MTS service centers can also get a Samsung DeX docking station.

Thanks to the device, users can connect smartphones to a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and use the Galaxy S8 or S8+ as a computer, while making or getting calls. It helps to get the most of your apps installed in the smartphone, supports multitasking and much more.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs AMD399,900, while the Samsung Galaxy S8+ is priced at AMD439,900.

The number of docking stations is limited.