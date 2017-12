PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage has emerged showing Syrian pro-government forces engaging militant defenses and supply lines in western Aleppo city with tank and machine gun fire, Al-Masdar News reports.

The video shows fire support assets of the National Defense Forces, namely tanks and heavy machine guns, targeting militant positions and supply lines running between the districts of Al-Layramoon and Jamiyat al-Zahraa (near the Great Prophet Mosque) on Aleppo city’s northwestern fringes.

Both the Layramoon and Jamiyat al-Zahraa neighborhoods remain heavily contested contested between Syrian army-led forces and armed rebel groups.

Syrian pro-government forces liberated the city of Aleppo from jihadist-led militias fighting under the banners of Jaysh al-Fateh and Fateh Halab (later Jaysh Halab) in late-December 2016.

Since restoring control over the main districts of Aleppo, pro-government forces have occasionally been challenged by militant groups on the city’s western fringes, the resulting clashes of which witness tank, artillery and heavy machine gun fire get exchanged at stand off ranges as very much seen in the video (below).