Beeline, Ameriabank launch online payment platform in Armenia
December 25, 2017 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Beeline and Ameriabank announced on Monday, December 25 that they are launching the pay.beeline.am platform in Armenia. This new online platform enables customers to make payments for Beeline and other services online using bank cards.
At pay.beeline.am users can add all the services they need to pay for to one batch and pay with only one transaction. The system enables you to create and save batches of services to make quick payments later. In addition, Beeline is the first mobile operator in Armenia to provide automated payment service, so that any outstanding debt in relation to any service or batch of services is paid automatically and the subscriber gets an SMS alert before each payment.
Payment cards can be linked to personal user accounts to make payments without having to enter card details.
Ameriabank makes it possible to perform online card payments, including utilities, directly from Beeline’s website. The vPOS tool developed by Ameriabank is used to make payments online; security is ensured through VbV and 3DSecure technologies.
Andrey Pyatakhin, CEO at Beeline Armenia, said: “Convenience for our customers is what matters most to us, so we offer a big choice of simple and easy online solutions. Our subscribers can activate services, order phones or SIM cards and pay for Beeline services online, and now this new system we are launching together with Ameriabank will enable users to make payments for other services as well as Beeline without wasting time or incurring extra fees”.
Burastan Movsisyan, CTSO at Ameriabank, said: “Online business is an important strategic line of ours, and we never stop coming up with innovations. We welcome all initiatives of others and we are happy to bring our input. The aim of this new project with Beeline is to provide users with new tools and make online payments as easy and comfortable for customers as possible, so that payments can be made freely using ArCa, Visa or MC cards of any bank”.
To use pay.beeline.am you need to enter your landline phone number or the individual code for the utility you want to pay for, card details and the amount to be paid. The system enables you to view, print or email previous months’ slips.
