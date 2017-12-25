Armenia president to visit Russia on December 26
December 25, 2017 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will visit Russia on Tuesday, December 19 for a non-official meeting of the leaders of CIS member-states.
The president is currently in the Georgian capital city of Tbilisi for a two-day official trip.
Sargsyan is scheduled to meet Georgian president Giorgi Margvelashvili, prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, parliament speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, as well as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.
At the meetings, the sides will discuss vital issues included in the bilateral agenda.
