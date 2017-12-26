Armenia, Georgia talk bilateral ties, growing trade and tourism

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Georgian presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili met in Tbilisi on Monday, December 26 to discuss a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, the increasing trade turnover, progress made in the tourism sector and much more.

At a meeting in the Georgian capital, the leaders agreed that the two countries boast a great potential for partnership and committed to taking necessary steps to further foster relations.

Sargsyan and Margvelashvili went on to discuss regional security and peace in the context of providing conditions for the development of nations living there.

Weighing in on the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement that Armenia and the European Union signed on November 24, Margvelashvili offered to share Georgia’s experience in the EU and the Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as the opportunities that the process creates for cooperation between regions and continents.

Sargsyan will next travel to Russia to participate in the informal meeting of CIS leaders on Tuesday.