Turkmenistan Airlines launching Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights are launching on Wednesday, Decemer 27, which will be carried out by Turkmenistan Airlines, Armenia's General Department of Civil Aviation reveals.

The Turkmenistan Airlines are increases the number of flights to domestic and international destinations, also opening a new air route - Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt-Yerevan-Ashgabat.

The air company is the flag carrier airline of Turkmenistan, headquartered in Ashgabat. It operates domestic and international passenger and cargo services mainly from its hub at Ashgabat International Airport.