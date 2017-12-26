Mkhitaryan’s fate in Man United still vague as several clubs show interest

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of the Armenian national team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s future in the English club is vague, to say the least, and media reports keep suggesting the most diverse scenarios.

According to most recent news stories, United will demand £35 million (apx $47 mln) from any side looking to land Henrikh Mkhitaryan on a permanent basis in January.

Inter Milan are reportedly keen to launch a loan move for Mkhitaryan as they cannot buy the Manchester United midfielder on a permanent deal, according to reports.

Earlier reports suggested that the Serie A giants could offer Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario as a makeweight to United in order to persuade them to sell Mkhitaryan.

Another report says that United have asked about a potential deal for Chelsea star Willian as well as are being offered Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil as potential replacements for the Armenia international.

One more report claims that Old Trafford chiefs are looking to offer Mkhitaryan to Juventus in exchange for Alex Sandro who is also targeted by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Mkhitaryan has been linked with a return to his former club Borussia Dortmund, but BVB CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said recently that the club would need to be ‘imaginative’ in order to bring Mkhitaryan back.

At one point, Turkish football club Besiktas was reportedly also interested in signing Mkhitaryan, who would replace Brazilian attacking midfielder and forward Talisca.

Irrespective of the ups and downs of the Armenian playmaker, Armenian fans and sports reporters have named him the best footballer of the year and one of Armenia’s 10 strongest athletes of 2017.

Also, The Guardian and Sky Sports have included the Manchester United midfielder in their lists of 100 strongest football players of 2017.