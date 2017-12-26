// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Israel should stop 'humiliating itself, recognize Armenian Genocide'

December 26, 2017 - 17:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The head of the Israeli party Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, has said that the country should stop “humiliating itself” before the Turks, The Jerusalem Post reports.

According to Lapid, the country should support the Kurds and recognize the Armenian Genocide.

The former finance minister of Israel has repeatedly urged the country to recognize the Genocide of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.

Earlier, Lapid spoke out against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the latter vowed to use “all means to fight” against the US recognition of Jerusalem as the country’s capital.

“Palestine is an innocent victim… As for Israel, it is a terrorist state, yes, terrorist!” Erdogan said. “We will not abandon Jerusalem to the mercy of a state that kills children.”

“Those who deny the murder of children in the Armenian Genocide should not preach morality at us,” Lapid tweeted in response.

Israel — along with other countries, including the United States — has refrained from formally recognizing the Armenian Genocide over fears of angering Turkey. Lapid has publicly called on Israel to recognize the targeted mass killings of 1.5 million Armenians as genocide.

