Armenia president, Georgia PM hail friendly, warm relations
December 26, 2017 - 18:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the end of a two-day visit to Tbilisi, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan met the Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to discuss the positive dynamics of the friendly relations between the countries throughout many years.
Kvirikashvili stressed that the relations between the two countries go back many centuries and have always been as warm and friendly as they are today.
Sargsyan, in turn, expressed hope for deepening the cooperation between the Armenia and Georgia.
Also, the sides discussed bilateral relations in various sectors as well as an official visit of Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili to Armenia, which is scheduled in the near future.
Kvirikashvili's visit to Armenia was postponed indefinitely shortly after it was announced that the Georgian PM will arrive in Yerevan on December 1.
Top stories
The crew was traveling in the region to shoot a film-trip, which would help tourists get first-hand info about what to do and what to see.
The Turkish state played a role in the murder of journalist of Armenian descent, Agos weekly editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, according to Ozdemir.
clergymen from the Patriarchate of Constantinople and representatives of the Armenian community attended the consecration of the church.
The Syrian-Armenian community has decorated a Chrismast tree at the a square in Aleppo, 1 year after the city was liberated from militants.
Partner news
Latest news
Russia moves to expand Syrian military bases Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Russia has started establishing a permanent presence at its two military bases in Syria.
Iran lauds UN's Jerusalem vote as 'awakening of public opinion' Referring to the global reactions towards Trump's decision, Velayati said the move showed that the Palestine issue matters to the world.
Armenia central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 6% According to the central bank, the economic growth registered in January-September year-on-year was close to what was predicted.
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.