Armenia president, Georgia PM hail friendly, warm relations

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the end of a two-day visit to Tbilisi, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan met the Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili to discuss the positive dynamics of the friendly relations between the countries throughout many years.

Kvirikashvili stressed that the relations between the two countries go back many centuries and have always been as warm and friendly as they are today.

Sargsyan, in turn, expressed hope for deepening the cooperation between the Armenia and Georgia.

Also, the sides discussed bilateral relations in various sectors as well as an official visit of Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili to Armenia, which is scheduled in the near future.

Kvirikashvili's visit to Armenia was postponed indefinitely shortly after it was announced that the Georgian PM will arrive in Yerevan on December 1.