Russia moves to expand Syrian military bases
December 26, 2017 - 18:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Russia has started establishing a permanent presence at its two military bases in Syria -- the Russian naval facility in Tartus and the Russian-run Khmeimim air base near the city of Latakia, RFE/RL reports.
Shoigu said on Tuesday, December 26 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "approved the structure and staff of the principal bases" the previous week and that Russia had "started forming a permanent group of forces there."
Meanwhile, Russia’s Federation Council on December 26 approved a law ratifying an agreement between Moscow and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government about Russian forces at the naval base in Tartus.
That agreement was signed in Damascus on January 18.
It allows for the Russian Navy to expand its technical support and logistics base. It also enables visits of Russian ships in Syria’s territorial waters, internal waters, and ports.
The agreement has been in temporary effect since it was signed. It remains valid for 49 years with possible 25-year extensions.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia president, Georgia PM hail friendly, warm relations Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili discussed the positive dynamics of the friendly relations between the countries.
Armenia central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 6% According to the central bank, the economic growth registered in January-September year-on-year was close to what was predicted.
Israel should stop 'humiliating itself, recognize Armenian Genocide' Lapid has repeatedly urged the country to recognize the Genocide of 1.5 million Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire.
Iconic Armenian church survives war but not plunder in Turkey: Al-Monitor Armen Demirciyan, who used to work as a caretaker at Surp Giragos, said the news of plunder and desecration “cut him to the bone.”