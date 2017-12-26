Russia moves to expand Syrian military bases

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Russia has started establishing a permanent presence at its two military bases in Syria -- the Russian naval facility in Tartus and the Russian-run Khmeimim air base near the city of Latakia, RFE/RL reports.

Shoigu said on Tuesday, December 26 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had "approved the structure and staff of the principal bases" the previous week and that Russia had "started forming a permanent group of forces there."

Meanwhile, Russia’s Federation Council on December 26 approved a law ratifying an agreement between Moscow and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government about Russian forces at the naval base in Tartus.

That agreement was signed in Damascus on January 18.

It allows for the Russian Navy to expand its technical support and logistics base. It also enables visits of Russian ships in Syria’s territorial waters, internal waters, and ports.

The agreement has been in temporary effect since it was signed. It remains valid for 49 years with possible 25-year extensions.