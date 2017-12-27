Economic trends in Russia leave positive impact on Armenia: Sargsyan
December 27, 2017 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President Serzh Sargsyan said on Tuesday, December 26 that positive economic trends in Russia have had a positive impact on the overall economic situation in Armenia in 2017.
Attending the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state, Sargsyan thanked Russian president Vladimir Putin for Moscow's active presidency in the CIS and the organization of the informal meeting.
According to Sargsyan, the meeting served as a good opportunity "to highlight Russia’s stabilizing and unifying role."
Also, Sargsyan wished success to president Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, which is taking over the CIS presidency in 2018.
