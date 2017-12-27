Rotting Christ metal band coming to Armenia with a concert in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous Greek metal band Rotting Christ is coming to Armenia with a concert in 2018, a Facebook event reveals.

The Greek metal artists will be performing in Yerevan on April 13, 2018 at the Hovhannes Tumanyan Puppet Theater.

The concert is dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Zhesht Events, which organizes rock concerts in Armenia.

Rotting Christ are noted for being one of the first black metal bands within their region, as well as a premier act within the European underground metal scene. They are also responsible for creating the signature Greek black metal sound prevalent in the early 1990s.