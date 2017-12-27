U.S.-based Armenian woman seeks $1 trillion in lawsuit against Apple
December 27, 2017 - 16:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There have been at least eight class action lawsuits filed over how Apple handles power management of older iPhone battery units. And Armenian American user Violetta Mailyan is seeking $999 billion.
Plaintiffs insist they had to buy a newer iPhone because the performance of their older model had slowed down as a result of Apple’s “purposeful conduct.” As a result, the filing argues, each of the plaintiffs was denied the use, utility and value of their older iPhone.
“The injuries of the plaintiff and Class are identical,” reads the filing. “Plaintiff’s claims for relief are based upon the same legal theories as the claims of other Class members.”
The issue was first widely reported in early December in a Reddit post when one user noticed that after receiving a new iPhone battery, their handset was running faster.
Last week, Apple offered its first comment about the issue.
Apple said that it “smooths out” the maximum power draw of iPhones with older batteries to prevent a shutdown and spreads that out over a few cycles.
