Ancient coins from Alexander the Great’s era arrived in Armenia
December 28, 2017 - 13:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 300 new samples replenished the numismatic collections of the National Museum of Armenia in 2017, the museum said in a Facebook post.
The donations include coins and samples from Alexander the Great’s era and the late medieval period, issued by the prominent rulers of Egypt, Bactria, the Parthian Empire, the Roman Empire, Armenia, the Byzantine Empire, as well as the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia
Also, 45 copper coins were bought in 2017 which contained Byzantine folles dating back to the 10th-11th centuries and Islamic coins from the 11th-13th centuries.
Top stories
"Those years were a period of discovery for the painter, amid broader discoveries that transformed art as we know it," the article says.
The Yerevan Perspectives International Music Festioval will conclude with the concert of world famous pianist Evgeny Kissin
Jon Snow's direwolf, Ghost, has not been seen since season six, when he stayed by his master's side after temporarily dying.
Chris Cornell's solo track "The Promise" has been nominated for Satellite Award in the category of Best Original Song.
Partner news
Latest news
Traces of Noah's Ark reportedly found on biblical Mount Ararat A California-based 'ark hunter' believes there is new evidence Mount Ararat is where the ark and its inhabitants came aground.
Armenia prevents Islamic State member from entering the country As a result of anti-terrorism measures, a total of 960 people suspected of having terrorist links were banned from entering Armenia in 2017 alone.
Suicide bomber blows himself up in Kabul, leaves 40 dead An apparent terrorist attack on the Afghan capital of Kabul has left at least 40 people dead and dozens more wounded.
Humans have an in-built weighing scale to warn of fat overdose: study The human body has an in-built weighing scale that can monitor fat and signal the brain when there is an overdose, researchers say.