Ancient coins from Alexander the Great’s era arrived in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - 300 new samples replenished the numismatic collections of the National Museum of Armenia in 2017, the museum said in a Facebook post.

The donations include coins and samples from Alexander the Great’s era and the late medieval period, issued by the prominent rulers of Egypt, Bactria, the Parthian Empire, the Roman Empire, Armenia, the Byzantine Empire, as well as the Armenian Kingdom of Cilicia

Also, 45 copper coins were bought in 2017 which contained Byzantine folles dating back to the 10th-11th centuries and Islamic coins from the 11th-13th centuries.