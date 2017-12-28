Tehran blasts Iranian youth's murder by Canadian police
December 28, 2017 - 11:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman condemned the murder of an Iranian youth by Canadian cops and said Tehran is waiting for Ottawa's explanations, IRNA reports.
"Sadly, we received the news that an Iranian citizen, named Babak Saeedi, who had been unwell, was shot to death by the Canadian police," said Bahram Qasemi.
"We are investigating the issue and will follow it through qualified channels for the issue to be clarified."
He added that Iranians are facing problems to use their consular rights.
"'In the past two years, there have been a lot of attempts to improve the consular services for Iranians residing in Canada but they have not been very successful," Qasemi said.
