Suicide bomber blows himself up in Kabul, leaves 40 dead
December 28, 2017 - 12:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An apparent terrorist attack on the Afghan capital of Kabul has left at least 40 people dead and dozens more wounded early on Thursday, December 28, Al-Masdar News reports.
An explosion rocked an area of Kabul that housed both the Afghan Voice news agency and the Tebyan cultural center, according to local sources.
1TV News, quoting an interior ministry spokesman, said a suicide bomber was likely to have been behind the attack. Images surfacing from the scene of the attack show the Afghan Voice office is likely to have been heavily damaged. According to some witnesses, the attack specifically targeted the Tebyan cultural center, in which a meeting of activists was just taking place.
Attacks against activists and journalists in Afghanistan have surged recently, with the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee (AJSC) stating that at least 73 journalists have been murdered in 2017 alone.
Earlier, in May 2017, the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group attacked an Afghan state television building in Jalalabad and killed six people. And in November, at least one security guard was killed as IS fighters stormed private television station Shamshad TV.
So far, Thursday’s attack on Kabul has not been claimed by any terrorist organisation.
Top stories
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
The provincial capital of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province was declared entirely liberated following months-long battles with the IS.
The list looked at factors from architectural beauty to accessibility to how each place was perceived by those who lived, worked or visited.
The new fees are designed to increase revenue to the Park Service, which estimates it would bring in an additional $70 million per year.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia prevents Islamic State member from entering the country As a result of anti-terrorism measures, a total of 960 people suspected of having terrorist links were banned from entering Armenia in 2017 alone.
Tehran blasts Iranian youth's murder by Canadian police "We are investigating the issue and will follow it through qualified channels for the issue to be clarified," Bahram Qasemi said.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan wants to return to Borussia Dortmund: Bild Mkhitaryan is enthusiastic about a return, but knows he would have to accept a massive cut on his salary to see the deal happen.
Late Egyptian-Armenian cartoonist's works to go on display in Cairo Saroukhan contributed to pioneering the art form as a type of important political commentary within the region.