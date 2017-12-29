President says Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to reduce tension
December 29, 2017 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After about a year's break Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders met in Geneva to agree to reduce tension along the contact line in Nagorno Karabakh, president Serzh Sargsyan said on Thursday, December 28.
Addressing a New Year event at the foreign ministry, the president said that the peaceful settlement of the conflict remains a priority on Armenia’s foreign and security policy agenda.
“In this regard, the international community and Armenia speak pretty much the same language, evidenced by the statements issued by the heads of delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-charing countries and the CSTO summit, as well as the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between the EU and Armenia,” Sargsyan said.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
Postanjyan reaffirmed her position, claiming that Yelk’s previous choices in parliament "have stemmed from Serzh Sargsyan’s interests.”
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Blogger Lapshin says will arrive in Armenia “very soon” Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was released from a prison in Baku, has promised to visit Armenia very soon.
Recipe for long life is being immature and enjoying nostalgia: research Researchers who polled 2,000 adults found almost three quarters of Brits believe forgetting you are an adult from time to time is important.
Infant mortality rate dropped by half in Armenia in the past 10 years Stunting in children under five has twice reduced to 9%, while the rate of breastfeeding for up to 6 months of age has grown by 10%.
Kim Kardashian named fifth most popular celebrity of 2017 All of the rankings posted in the recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more.