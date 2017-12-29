President says Armenia, Azerbaijan agreed to reduce tension

PanARMENIAN.Net - After about a year's break Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders met in Geneva to agree to reduce tension along the contact line in Nagorno Karabakh, president Serzh Sargsyan said on Thursday, December 28.

Addressing a New Year event at the foreign ministry, the president said that the peaceful settlement of the conflict remains a priority on Armenia’s foreign and security policy agenda.

“In this regard, the international community and Armenia speak pretty much the same language, evidenced by the statements issued by the heads of delegation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-charing countries and the CSTO summit, as well as the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, signed between the EU and Armenia,” Sargsyan said.