Inter Milan say not in for Henrikh Mkhitaryan
January 5, 2018 - 12:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti has ruled out a January move for Manchester United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the Express says.
Mkhitaryan has been linked with a January move away from Manchester United after falling out of favour with Jose Mourinho.
Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund have both been linked with moves for the Armenia international this month.
But it seems the German club are in pole position to re-sign Mkhitaryan after Inter boss Luciano Spalletti claimed his side could not afford him.
"To keep saying we need to have a big transfer campaign, after the club has made it clear there are certain parameters to be respected, seems to me the best way to get hurt," Spalletti said ahead of Friday’s trip to Fiorentina.
"You can say names — Mkhitaryan, [Javier] Pastore, [Simone] Verdi. But they'd cost €30million [£26m] and we don't have that!”
