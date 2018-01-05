American film center to screen Armenia's Oscars submission
January 5, 2018 - 20:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian-Armenian filmmaker Anahid Abad’s drama “Yeva” will be screened at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center in San Rafael, California on Sunday, January 7, Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation announced on Friday, according to the Tehran Times.
The screening is part of a program that plans to screen submissions for the 90th Academy Awards in the best foreign-language film category.
“Félicité” by Alain Gomis from Senegal, “Loveless” by Andrey Zvyagintsev from Russia and “Tempestad” by Tatiana Huezo from Mexico will also be screened in the program.
“Yeva” was Armenia’s submission to the 90th Academy Awards, but it did not make it to the shortlist, announced in December.
Produced by the Foundation and the National Cinema Center of Armenia, the film tells the story of Yeva, a young woman who escapes her influential in-laws with her daughter Nareh after her husband’s tragic death, and takes refuge in one of the villages in the Karabakh region of Armenia.
