Iran says gas export to Georgia via Armenia still on agenda
January 8, 2018 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The contract for exporting Iranian gas to Georgia has not been ruled out yet and once the agreements are finalized, the Islamic Republic's private sector can deliver gas to Georgia through Armenian soil, IRNA reports citing a senior oil official.
Hamidreza Araqi, the deputy petroleum minister on gas affairs, said on Friday, January 5 that Iran's geographical situation enables the country to export gas to many countries, including Georgia.
Gas exports to Georgia require fulfillment of different conditions, including the consent of Armenia, the official said, adding that proper infrastructure and a reasonable price are also among other factors needed for this goal.
If Iran, Armenia and Georgia reach an agreement, the private sector has to buy gas from Iran and pay the swap cost to Iran and Armenia so that the gas can be exported to Georgia, Araqi said.
He said that the export of Iranian gas to Georgia through Armenia is still on the agenda and if it is economical for the private sector, Iran's gas exports to Georgia will become very probable.
During his visit to Armenia last year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani cited the possibility of transferring gas to Europe through Georgia and Black Sea, urging the need for further cooperation between the two countries for meeting energy needs of the region.
Top stories
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
"7.5 million liters of wine were produced in the country in 2016, which is by 14% more than the amount produced a year earlier," Karapetyan said.
"There is ample proof that Monsanto's sprays have poisoned our environment contributing drastically to dying off of bees," Tankian said.
Partner news
Latest news
Two injured as fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York The NY Fire Department said one person was seriously injured in what is thought to have been an electrical fire near the roof of the tower.
Armenian cyclist aims to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Armenia has the opportunity to qualify for the cycling events of the Tokyo Olympics for the first time ever, Martin Sharbatyan has said.
Researchers discover drug that helps get rid of fat: report The drug was found to significantly reduce body weight and blood cholesterol levels without reducing food intake.
Two Karabakh soldiers wounded trying to help fallen soldier Witnessing what happened, senior lieutenant Ye. Musinyan and contractor V. Vanyan rushed to help Chilingaryan but were wounded instead.