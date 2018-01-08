Armenia's Aronian down two notches to fourth spot on FIDE rating
January 8, 2018 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian's ranking has declined by two notches on FIDE's chess rating, dropping to the fourth spot from the second last month.
FIDE unveiled the new ratings recently, with Magnus Carlsen of Norway still leading the list of strongest chess players of the world.
Among the top 100 are also included three more Armenians - Vladimir Akopian on the 77th, Gabriel Sargissian in the 67th , as well as Hrant Melkumyan in the 97th positions.
Aronian won the Stavanger-hosted Norway Chess tournament in June 2017, the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament two months later, and snatched the World Chess Cup victory in Georgia in late September. Also, the Armenian grandmaster won the fourth leg of the FIDE World Cup in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.
