Sheep shearing and snow art: Armenia to host a bunch of festivals

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will host a bunch of events throughout 2018, including 32 festivals in the capital city of Yerevan and the provincial towns and villages.

The first festival will launch in Jermuk, a resort town in the Vayots Dzor Province, where Snowman - Snow Art Festival will kick off for the first time on January 17 and run through the next day.

Among the most interesting festivals are the Sheep Shearing Festival in the village of Khot on June 9, the Hamov-Hotov Yerevan Holiday Dishes Festival on June 10, the Watermelon Festival in downtown Yerevan on July 14, as well as the 1000 years of village life in Zorakan, Tavush province.

Meanwhile, the likes of Yerevan Wine Days, the Tolma Festival, the Yerevan TARAZfest and the Khorovats (Barbeque) Festival have turned into traditions after being held throughout the past several years.