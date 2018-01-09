Armenia can to travel visa-free to a record number of countries

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the index of passports of 2018, Armenia has climbed two notches to take the 76th spot with the opportunity to visit 59 countries without a visa.

This is the best result in recent years (58 countries in 2017, 57 in 2016, and 52 in 2015).

The Henley & Partners Visa Restrictions Index is a global ranking of countries according to the travel freedom that their citizens enjoy.

Armenia's neighbors are located in the Passport Index as follows: Russia is on the 48th spot, Turkey - 50th, Georgia - 53rd, Kazakhstan - 65th, Azerbaijan - 72nd place.

Georgia significantly improved its position in the ranking due to the visa-free access to the Schengen countries.

Over the past five years, Germany has topped the ranking, with Germans entitled to travel visa-free to 177 countries around the world.