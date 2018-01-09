Inter reportedly shortlist Henrikh Mkhitaryan for January transfer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Inter are keen to complete a few January signings to remain among the top four Serie A clubs this season and seal a Champions League qualification, CalcioMercato.com reports.

The Tuesday, January 9 edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that the nerazzurri have shortlisted Henrikh Mkhitaryan as their priority January signing.

The Armenia international has struggled to leave an imprint on the Manchester United team since his move to Old Trafford in 2016.

Indeed, Jose Mourinho signed the attacking midfielder in a £30m transfer deal from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund.

Mkhitaryan struggled to get into the first team in the opening months of his career but came into his own in the second half of the 2016-17 season.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker has scored 11 goals and has made 12 assists in 31 games in all competitions this term.

The Italian paper claims that Inter can only afford to sign the player on loan with an option to buy and that’s exactly what they’ve told Manchester United. The Red Devils, however, seem reluctant to sell their right winger on a temporary deal.

Inter are also following other footballers.